Moment, a household name when it comes to accessories for your smartphone, has released the Rugged Camera Sling. While the company originally focused primarily on smartphone photography, they’ve since expanded into drones and even DSLRs. However, now Moment is focusing on extra gear outside of lenses and filters with the launch of its Rugged Camera Sling. You’ll be able to configure the interior thanks to its modular, padded dividers which can create multiple small pockets if that’s what you need. Or, remove them all for one large space to just toss your gear in, the choice is yours.

Moment’s Rugged Camera Sling offers water-resistant zippers and a waterproof body

Moment’s Rugged Camera Sling isn’t your average camera bag. It’s designed with 100% recycled and waterproof NPX Lite sailcloth, which will protect your gear even the most intense downpour. Not only that, but the zippers are built to be water-resistant thanks to the YKK design, which further keeps your goodies safe when the weather turns bad during a shoot. The cross-body build gives you a padded wingback panel which is perfect for all-day exploring. And the wide, articulated shoulder strap ensures that weight is properly distributed across your body, which makes this bag easy to carry thanks to weight distribution.

Two sizes for every setup

The Rugged Camera Sling from Moment comes in two sizes, 6L and 10L, which provide multiple ways to configure and carry your gear. The 6L is the smaller of the two and is perfect for compact carries that feature just a single mirrorless camera body and lens, the Mavic Air, or even a compact gimbal like the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. You’ll still have room for things like your wallet, phone, a compact light, and a few other odds and ends as well in the 6L.

However, stepping up to the 10L gives you the ability to carry quite a bit more. Sporting room for a full-sized DSLR and a few lenses, the Mavic Pro 2 (with spare batteries), an iPad, or even microphones and tripods, this is the option that you’ll want to choose if you plan to travel a bit heavier. Personally, I would choose the 10L because I like to have every tool I might need while in the field.

Pricing and availability

The Moment Rugged Camera Sling has a retail price of $99.99 for the 6L and $149.99 for the 10L. However, for the launch, Moment is offering the 6L at $89.99 and the 10L at $129.99, giving you a pre-order discount. Moment is slated to ship the bags sometime between June 1-5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!