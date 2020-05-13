Save $150 on OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $549, more

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $549 shipped. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edge to edge form-factor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera array which is centered around a 48 MP main camera and then supplemented by an ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Smart scene recognition and Nightscape 2.0 technology improve the experience even further. Other notable features include Warp Charge which replenishes the battery in just 20-minutes, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Over 170 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “the redefining of premium smartphones.” Head below for more.

Also on sale today, OnePlus offers its 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $499. Down from its $599 going rate, you’ll save $100 while scoring the best price to date. This handset sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, triple camera assembly, and the same Warp Charge technology. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 235 customers. Not sure if this is the right handset for you? Here’s our video review with five reasons why it’s worth your consideration.

If you’re after the latest and greatest from the brand, Verizon just kicked off a promotion that’s taking up to $700 off the new OnePlus 8 5G. There’s also savings to be had on Pixel 4/XL starting at $100, and more when you switch to the carrier’s Unlimited service. Get all the details right here.

OnePlus 7 Pro features:

The 6.67 inch Fluid AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 Pro is our most advanced screen ever. Experience unrivalled smoothness and clarity with a 90 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Capture life in brand-new ways with a 48 MP main camera, ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Combined with smart scene recognition and new Nightscape 2.0 technology, the OnePlus 7 Pro is your personal photo studio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!