Save up to $700 at Verizon: OnePlus 8 5G and Pixel 4/XL from $100, more

Verizon is currently offering select smartphones with up to $550 off when you trade-in your old device, and giving you an additional $150 gift card when you switch and activate a new line on one of the company’s Unlimited plans. Plus, you’ll get both an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Plug with your purchase. This delivers $700 off your smartphone and even more in value with the free gear. One standout is the OnePlus 8 5G, which would drop to $99.99 shipped after the $700 is taken off the device’s price, should you cash in on the maximum amount of savings possible here. This is the first major discount that we’ve seen and is down from the OnePlus 8 5G’s lofty $800 regular going rate. This is the latest OnePlus smartphone and packs 5G capability, should it be available in your area. Not sure if the OnePlus 8 is the phone for you? Be sure to read our hands-on review to learn everything about it. But, the OnePlus 8 isn’t the only phone on sale at Verizon right now, so keep reading for more great deals.

The OnePlus 8 5G packs three rear cameras, coming in at 48MP, 2MP, and 16MP to give you a plethora of shooting options. Plus, OnePlus touts up to 27-hours of usage on a single charge.

Now, to take full advantage of this promotion, you’ll need to follow a few steps. If you’re switching from another carrier to Verizon and would like to cash in on the bonus $150 gift card, be sure to visit Verizon’s rebate center and enter the code VZONEPLUS if you’re getting the OnePlus 8 5G, or the code SPRINGTIME if you’re picking up any of the devices below.

Up to $700 off the following:

More of an iPhone fan? Well, you can currently save up to $700 on Apple’s latest and greatest. Deals abound on iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and more, so be sure to swing by our coverage of that sale to find out all of the details.

OnePlus 8 5G features:

High-Performance Fluid Display (90Hz Refresh Rate)

Powerful 5G Capabilities

Warp Charge 30T

8GB RAM + 128GB Fast Storage

Immersive Design

IP68 – Water & Dust Resistant

