We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we have an ongoing BundleHunt that features 44 top-rated Mac apps starting from just $2 right here, there are plenty more to add to the list today. From psychological horror adventures and modern retro action platformers to puzzlers and some camera/recording apps, today’s best price drops are now ready to go. Highlights include titles like Apple Knight: Director’s Cut, Nightcam, 3DPro Camera, Boxed In, DISTRAINT 2, and more. You’ll find a complete collection of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals below.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lootbox RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 3DPro Camera: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Boxed In: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Talene Kids School: FREE (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder PRO AVR: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Awesome Voice Recorder X PRO: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Director’s Cut: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

Mac: BundleHunt app sale from $2 on 44 top-rated titles

Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, Super Mario Maker 2 $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Receipt Scanner-Expense Report: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Forecast & Weather: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Real Tennis Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Music Practice Tools: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Igloo IRC: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 1Timer – Voice Timer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: All Fonts : Install Any Fonts: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $30)

Apple Knight: Director’s Cut:

Apple Knight is a modern retro action platformer with tight controls, fluid character movement, and smooth animation. Fight your way through hordes of evil wizards, knights, and creatures. Use double jump, dash and wall climbing mechanics to move effortlessly through levels. 40 levels: 4 worlds with 10 levels. 4 bosses. Customize character skins, weapons and abilities. No Ads or IAP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!