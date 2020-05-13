Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, Super Mario Maker 2 $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $49.94 shipped. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is $10 of the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked. This is a ground-up remake of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and you can even give the free trial a shot first if you prefer, but you could miss the $10 price drop in the meantime. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-orders, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well.
Best digital game deals:
- New digital Hidden Gems PS4 sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Snakeybus $9 (Reg. $12)
- Forza Horizon 3 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $15 (Reg. $25)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth $30 (Reg. $50)
- Xbox splinter Cell sale from $3 + free content
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $57 (Reg. $60)
- Lara Croft GO $2 (Reg. $10)
- ONE PIECE: World Seeker $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $27+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC
WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month
Your next generation summer game reveal event schedule: Microsoft, CDPR, more
Square Enix Anthology offers up 54 games for $39
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
RoboCop comes to Mortal Kombat 11 in new Aftermath story expansion
Don’t miss an Xbox Series X pre-order with notifications from these retailers
