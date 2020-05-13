Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII Remake $50, Super Mario Maker 2 $50, more

- May. 13th 2020 9:23 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4 for $49.94 shipped. Also matched via Walmart. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much from Amazon, today’s deal is $10 of the going rate and matching the best price we have tracked. This is a ground-up remake of one of the most beloved titles in gaming history. Here’s everything you need to know about the game and you can even give the free trial a shot first if you prefer, but you could miss the $10 price drop in the meantime. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Super Mario Maker 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-orders, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and much more. Plus, you’ll find all of the ongoing digital Xbox One and PlayStation sales below as well. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

