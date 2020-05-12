New BundleHunt Mac app sale starts at just $2 on 44 top-rated titles

The latest Bundlehunt app sale has arrived and it’s a good one. For the first time, Bundlehunt is not charging a flat fee to unlock this sale, instead, you can start creating the bundle of your choice with no additional costs. Of course, there are all full activated titles with “instant access” to downloads and license keys. This is one of the best ways to add a substantial number of apps to your Mac without breaking the bank, as BundleHunt offers notable savings across the board. Every app comes fully unlocked and compatible with Catalina. You can find all of our top picks from today’s sale down below or check out the entire sale for yourself.

Our favorite apps include:

TextExpander 1-year: TextExpander – Unlock Your Productivity. Easily insert text snippets from a library of content created by you and your team.

iStat Menus: Monitor your system right from the menubar with huge range of stats, including a CPU monitor, GPU, memory, network usage, disk usage, disk activity, date & time, battery and more.

AirBuddy: AirBuddy is a smooth Mac app that helps you connect AirPods to your Mac, Without worrying about complicated Bluetooth settings.

PopChar X: PopChar helps you get the most out of your font collection. With its crystal-clear interface, PopChar provides a frustration-free way to access any font’s special characters.

