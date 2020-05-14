Slash $118 off the touchscreen Acer Chromebook 11 at an Amazon low of $332

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Chromebook 11 C711 2.3GHz/4GB/32GB for $332.19 shipped. Having dropped from $450, today’s offer saves you $118, beats the competing price at B&H by $67, and is a new all-time low. Housed within the 11.6-inch form-factor of this touchscreen Chromebook you’ll find 32GB of eMMC storage and 4GB of memory. The entire package weighs just under 3-pounds and offers up to 10-hours of battery life per charge. In terms of ports, there’s USB-C charging input, HDMI, USB dual 3.0, a micro SD card slot, and more. So far reviews are light but positive at 4.2/5 stars, and other Acer Chromebooks are well-reviewed overall.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additional padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

If you’re looking for a portable machine in the Apple ecosystem, right now you can save $300 on the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,199. Dell also just took the wraps off its refreshed XPS 15 laptop, which enters alongside an all-new 17-inch model, as well.

Acer Chromebook 11 features:

The 11.6″ 32GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 11 C711 from Acer is designed with a user-friendly interface that offers a unique computing experience, enhanced by the internet. Moreover, it’s built with a 180° hinge, which lets you lay the display completely flat for an easier time sharing onscreen content with others.

