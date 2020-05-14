, Dell’s XPS laptop lineup is seen as one of the more ways to enjoy Windows on-the-go, and now the 15-inch version is seeing a notable refresh alongside the introduction of a new 17-inch model. Complete with all the new quality of life changes you’d expect from a computer in 2020, Dell is going all-in on Thunderbolt 3 alongside adopting a new 16:10 15.6-inch display, 10th-generation Intel processors, and more. Head below for all of the details, including pricing and availability.

Dell refreshes its XPS laptop lineup

For Windows users looking for a premium experience close to what Mac owners are accustomed to, the Dell XPS series has long been the go-to machine. Aluminum enclosures are one of the more defining characteristics, which have been adopted this time around for the refreshed 15-inch model. Dell is also promising it has “the longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop,” which enters at 25-hours.

Spec-wise, the most recent Dell XPS is powered by a 10th-generation Intel processor and supports upwards of 64GB of RAM. Storage offers a few SSD tiers that start at 256GB and cap out at 2TB, and there’s also Wi-Fi 6 support onboard. The 15-inch model comes equipped with two Thunderbolt 3, one USB-C 3.1 port, SD card reader, and a headphone jack, alongside your choice of Intel UHD Graphics or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti.

Turning to the 17-inch version of Dell XPS, it takes everything you’ll find on a smaller version and upgrades it to match the more professional form-factor. Here there are four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the SD card reader and headphone jack, as well as an option to step up to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of RAM.

Both the 15- and 17-inch Dell XPS are also getting new InfinityEdge displays, which keep bezels to a minimum while introducing 4K quality, 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and peak 500-nit brightness. The smaller of the two machines enters with a 15.6-inch display, in which the larger model is exactly 17-inches.

Dell’s new 15-inch XPS is now available for purchase directly from its online storefront and enters with a starting $1,299.99 price tag. There are a variety of configurations available alongside the entry-level model, as well. As for the more massive machine, the new 17-inch model will be debuting sometime in the summer with a $1,499.99 starting price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

With new releases in Microsoft’s Surface lineup and now the new Dell XPS unveils, the PC laptop market is looking to have some strong contenders this year. Pricing is comparable to Apple’s recent MacBook Pro lineup, which should speak to the overall quality here. So if running Windows is a must, then Dell’s latest look to deliver some premium features to match.

