Airthings Wave Plus tracks radon, temperature, more at a low of $180 ($49 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Airthings Wave Plus Indoor Air Quality Monitor for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $229, today’s offer saves you $49 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Now that we’re all spending more time inside, keeping tabs on your home’s air quality is something to be aware of. With the ability to track airborne chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, and temperature, Airthings includes a built-in radon detector to stand out from the competition. On top of just monitoring the stats in a companion app, notifications let you know when humidity rises, and there’s also Alexa and Assistant integration, as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 160 customers.

Start monitoring the quality of your air at a more affordable price point with the Awair Glow C. This air quality monitor sells for $89 at Amazon and can track VOCs, humidity, and temperature. Also included, you’ll find a built-in smart plug, which can be automated to react to any of the monitored stats. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

Airthings Wave Plus is the first ever smart indoor air quality monitor with radon detection, designed for homes and all populated spaces. A clean air detector enabling you to gain full visibility into six factors; radon, airborne chemicals (TVOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) humidity, temperature and air pressure. Battery operated allowing you to install anywhere, with 16 months battery life using Bluetooth.

