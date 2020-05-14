Snag three TP-Link Kasa Spot 1080p Smart Security Cameras for $90 (Save 25%)

- May. 14th 2020 8:20 am ET

Kasa Smart via Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of its TP-Link Spot KC100 Smart Security Cameras for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $130 for the bundle, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5 per camera, and marks the lowest we’ve tracked to date. Whether you’ve welcomed Alexa or Assistant into your home, TP-Link’s connected cameras will work with either of Amazon or Google’s smart home ecosystems. That makes them a perfect addition to a Nest Hub or Echo Show with notable features like 1080p feeds, night vision, two-way talk, and more. Plus, grabbing three ensures you can keep an eye on various locations around your property. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 170 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

In search of a more affordable smart home camera? Then you’ll definitely want to check out the $26 Wyze Cam. At $4 less per camera than TP-Link’s option, you’ll still get access to a 1080p feed and Alexa integration. The main trade-off here is the lack of Kasa smart home support, which will be a loss for owners of other TP-Link accessories. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Otherwise, be sure to swing by our smart home guide for even more discounts. We’re still seeing an Amazon low on TP-Link’s Smart Light Switch at $18, alongside some more affordable gear. Oh, and you’ll certainly want to check out Kangaroo’s new Smart Doorbell Camera which is priced at just $20.

TP-Link Kasa Spot features:

Keep an eye on your things with the highly affordable Kasa Spot indoor security camera. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported displays. The Spot even provides HD video up to 20 ft. with Night Vision.

