Save up to $1,600 on Apple’s latest Mac Pro with new all-time lows from $5,899

B&H is currently discounting some of Apple’s higher-end configurations on the latest Mac Pro, with up to $1,600 in savings to be had. Prices start at $5,899 shipped for the 3.5GHz/32GB/1TB model, which is currently down from its regular $6,399 price tag, and climb from there. Today’s offers are still one of the first times we’ve seen price cuts on Apple’s latest Mac Pro and are the deepest discounts to date. As Apple’s most customizable computers in years, Mac Pro is an ideal candidate for anyone in search of a professional machine. You’ll be able to configure it with up to 192GB of RAM, a 16-core Intel Xeon processor, 1TB of storage, and the inclusion of an Afterburner Card. Plus, there’s multiple PCIe slots for graphics cards, four Thunderbolt 3 slots, and dual 10Gb Ethernet ports. Dive into our review for a closer look, where we go hands-on with all the modular goodness of Apple’s recent machine.

If the discounted configurations aren’t quite perfect for your needs as is, upgrading them with some additional RAM is a solid way to leverage your savings. We found that going with NEMIX’s 64GB DIMM kit to be a suitable option at under $290. You’ll also find plenty of additional information in our guide, which walks you through upgrading the Mac Pro.

The Apple deals don’t end there today, as just this morning we spotted a $300 discount on previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pros alongside Mac mini at up to $200 off. Or if you’re looking to complete the Mac Pro setup, Apple’s Pro Display XDR has received its very first price cut at $300 off.

Apple Mac Pro features:

Encased within an aluminum housing that completely lifts off for 360° access to the entire system, Apple has completely redesigned the Mac Pro, creating a modular tower system that delivers performance, expansion, and configurability. Designed for professionals who want to push the limits of what a Mac can do, the Mac Pro will serve those who require extreme CPU performance for workflows.

