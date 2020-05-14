Save up to $1,600 on Apple’s latest Mac Pro with new all-time lows from $5,899

- May. 14th 2020 11:26 am ET

0

B&H is currently discounting some of Apple’s higher-end configurations on the latest Mac Pro, with up to $1,600 in savings to be had. Prices start at $5,899 shipped for the 3.5GHz/32GB/1TB model, which is currently down from its regular $6,399 price tag, and climb from there. Today’s offers are still one of the first times we’ve seen price cuts on Apple’s latest Mac Pro and are the deepest discounts to date. As Apple’s most customizable computers in years, Mac Pro is an ideal candidate for anyone in search of a professional machine. You’ll be able to configure it with up to 192GB of RAM, a 16-core Intel Xeon processor, 1TB of storage, and the inclusion of an Afterburner Card. Plus, there’s multiple PCIe slots for graphics cards, four Thunderbolt 3 slots, and dual 10Gb Ethernet ports. Dive into our review for a closer look, where we go hands-on with all the modular goodness of Apple’s recent machine.

If the discounted configurations aren’t quite perfect for your needs as is, upgrading them with some additional RAM is a solid way to leverage your savings. We found that going with NEMIX’s 64GB DIMM kit to be a suitable option at under $290. You’ll also find plenty of additional information in our guide, which walks you through upgrading the Mac Pro.

The Apple deals don’t end there today, as just this morning we spotted a $300 discount on previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pros alongside Mac mini at up to $200 off. Or if you’re looking to complete the Mac Pro setup, Apple’s Pro Display XDR has received its very first price cut at $300 off.

Apple Mac Pro features:

Encased within an aluminum housing that completely lifts off for 360° access to the entire system, Apple has completely redesigned the Mac Pro, creating a modular tower system that delivers performance, expansion, and configurability. Designed for professionals who want to push the limits of what a Mac can do, the Mac Pro will serve those who require extreme CPU performance for workflows.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
B&H

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go