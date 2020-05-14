We are now tracking a very notable pre-order deal on what might be the best Star Wars arcade machine out there. The new Arcade1Up Limited Edition Seated Star Wars At-Home Arcade Machine initially went up for pre-order exclusively at Walmart for $499, but it is now available for just $415 shipped. That’s $84 or roughly 17% off the original asking price and the lowest we have seen the pre-orders go for. It is currently scheduled to begin shipping on May 26 according to reports, although Walmart’s listing says it arrives by Monday, June 1, 2020. Head below for all the details.

The best Star Wars arcade machine is now on sale

What does the best Star Wars arcade machine actually consist of? Let’s dig in. This is a classic-style arcade cabinet with “artwork from the original” and a matching black faux leather upholstered bench seat. Fully assembled, it measures out at about 45-inches tall (complete dimensions below) and includes a full-light up marquee. The games it includes — Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — play on the built-in full-color 17-inch display and dual speaker array. The “Real-Feel” 4-button trigger-style flight yoke enhances the experience further while a handy anti-tip over strap will protect your little Wookiees from getting crushed by your new arcade tie-fighter machine.

While certainly pricey, you might not be able to find a more impressive Star Wars conversation starter right now, especially not one you can literally pilot. And all things considered, today’s pre-order is at the same price as the standard edition Arcade1UP Star Wars Arcade Machine right now. And there’s no telling how long the pre-order deal will last, so don’t miss your chance at owning what might very well be the best Star Wars arcade machine on the internet.

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out the new LEGO Star Wars Helmets and our hands-on review of the latest brick-built Star Wars droid. These Disney face masks featuring baby Yoda and more are a must-see too.

More on the Arcade1Up LE Seated Star Wars Arcade:

Assume the role of Luke Skywalker and live out the fantasy of piloting your own X-wing fighter with the Arcade1Up Limited Edition Seated Star Wars At-Home Arcade Machine. The cabinet features artwork from the original arcade machine, and the matching bench is upholstered with luxurious black faux leather. Dodge and destroy the TIE Fighters with the real feel 4 button/ trigger-style flight yoke, to fire from the four leading edges of the X-Wings weapons array. Can you survive all three attack-phases and destroy the Death Star?

Cabinet Dimensions: 19.75” D x 18.75” W x 45.75″ H

Bench Dimensions: 13.5” H x 39.5” L x 19.75”W

Box Dimensions (D x W x H) (11.25″ x 47.75” x 23.75”)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!