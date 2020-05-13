While everyone is bound to agree that wearing a face mask in public is far from ideal, it’s a way that all of us can help curb the spread of COVID-19. Sure, it’s easy to view this as a burden, but like many things, it’ll be much easier to do when we don’t get stuck in the weeds and decide to take the lighthearted approach. Thankfully Disney face masks have arrived and are bound to help many of us do precisely that. From Star Wars to Marvel and PIXAR to Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the entertainment conglomerate has a fashionable and fun way to keep us covered. Continue reading to learn more.

Disney Face Masks are here to make us smile

For all the Star Wars fans out there, Disney has got your back with a face mask bundle that lets you share your love of the franchise with designs inspired by The Child, R2-D2, and more. Prefer Marvel? This bundle lets you impersonate The Hulk or showcase all of your other favorite characters.

There are loads of other styles too, but no matter which bundle you choose, Disney aims to help you find the perfect fit with an easy-to-read cloth face mask sizing guide. Once you’ve taken measurements, you’ll be able to quickly choose whether you need a small, medium, or large-sized bundle. Take note that in some instances measurements overlap, if you fall into one of those scenarios be sure to pick the bigger size.

Pricing and availability

It doesn’t matter whether you prefer Star Wars or Marvel, Disney has priced each and every mask at $5 apiece. Granted, you will need to buy them in a pack of four, leading to a $19.99 price tag. Disney face masks shipments are expected to begin in June.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s something surreal about seeing face masks worn in public. It unsurprisingly makes many of us feel uncomfortable. This is why I find it refreshing to see Disney face masks hit the market. They arguably help us smile and take this difficult time in stride.

At $5 each, the new Disney face masks are in-line with what I paid for this beauty and seem to be an overall good value. While you may think four masks are more than what a single person may need, I assure you it’s very nice to have more than one around. This way you can always have a fresh one on-hand, and with these it’s a perk to be able to easily shake up your style.

