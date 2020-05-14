Nintendo has just officially announced a new Paper Mario game for Switch. A never before seen announcement trailer for Paper Mario: The Origami King hit the Nintendo YouTube channel today (seen below) alongside pre-order listings on the eShop. This marks the first time Nintendo’s paperwork Mario series will appear on the brand’s latest hardware and it’s only a couple months away from release now. Head below for more details.

Paper Mario initially debuted back in 2000 for the Nintendo 64. Since then, the series has spanned six releases with the latest title, Paper Mario: Color Splash, landing on Wii U in 2016. Fast forward nearly 4-years, and the big N is ready to unleash a brand new Paper Mario game for Switch.

A new Paper Mario game is here!

Paper Mario: The Origami King will see Mario facing off against the evil King Olly as he “unleashes his plan to fold the entire world.” After transporting Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain and transforming Bowser’s minions into “Folded Soldiers,” Mario must save the day once again. Check out the announcement trailer below:

Along the way, you’ll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly’s good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! If they haven’t yet folded to the whims of King Olly’s origami will, Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms!

However, Mario will have some new tricks up his sleeves in the New Paper Mario game too. Not only will he meet some friends along the way, including “a range of unlikely allies” like Bowser himself, he also some new abilities. One of them is known as the 1000-Fold Arms and will allow Mario to interact with the environment by stretching out to peel and pul at the landscape to reveal new locations and help solve puzzles.

A new ring-based battle system will involve some puzzle-solving skills and allow you to “line up scattered enemies and maximize damage.” Nintendo points out that despite the adorable papercraft enemies, “these dynamic, turn-based battles…require a sharp mind.”

The new Paper Mario game will be releasing exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting on July 17, 2020. Pre-orders are already available on the eShop. Both physical and digital copies will carry the expected $59.99 MSRP.

9to5Toy’s Take:

While Animal Crossing New Horizons gave the Switch a massive boost in sales and popularity this year, it could really use another stable title to keep gamers busy until the holiday season. New Horizons has already surpassed 13 million copies sold, but all those gamers are going to need a new experience over the next few months, and Paper Mario: The Origami King will be there to fill the void. With new PlayStation and Xbox consoles on the way, anything Nintendo can do right now to move units is a smart idea.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!