Snag an official Apple iPhone/iPad case at up to 25% off, now priced from $30

Today we’ve spotted a wide variety of Apple’s official cases on sale for up to 25% off. Our top pick is the Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro for $29.99 shipped at Amazon and Adorama. That’s 25% off what you’d spend at Apple and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2020. If you wield an iPhone 11 Pro, this is an excellent way to protect it while also showing off your preferred colorway. It’s comprised of “optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU” that is fully transparent and while also managing to deliver a “comfortable feel.” Qi charging is supported and each button remains easy-to-operate. Continue reading to find even more Apple cases on sale.

More Apple cases on sale:

Speaking of Apple deals, we’ve got you covered with Apple USB-C/Lightning accessories from $13, a savings of up to $200 off previous-generation Mac minis, a $300 discount on the last generation 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,199, and an impressive markdown of up to $1,600 off on the latest Mac Pro.

Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro features:

Made from a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, the iPhone 11 Pro Clear Case provides a solid, comfortable feel.

The back is designed to be sturdy while the sides are made from a softer, more flexible material that fits right over the buttons for an improved grip.

And when it’s time to wirelessly charge, just leave the case on and set it on your Qi-certified charger.

