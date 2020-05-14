Pokémon Sword/Shield Elite Card Trainer Boxes drop to $25 today only (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword and Shield Elite Trainer Box for $25 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, and fetching nearly as much at Amazon right now, today’s deal is almost 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. You’ll see images for both the Zacian and Zemazenta editions on the listing because it appears as though GameStop will randomly send you one or the other. They are identical outside of the box art and the imagery on the included card sleeves. Outside of that, it contains eight card card booster packs, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, six damage-counter dice, a competition-legal coin-flip die, a pair of acrylic condition markers, the player’s guide, and a nice collector’s box to store it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 130 Amazon customers. More details below.

Perfect for starting to build out your Pokémon deck, these kits include eight packs of the actual cards. Considering they usually go for about $4 a piece or a 3-pack for $13, there’s plenty of value to be had in today’s featured deal via the included booster card packs alone. However if you don’t need all the extras, check out the aforementioned Pokemon TCG: Sword & Shield Blister Pack at under $13 Prime shipped instead.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the GameStop Deals of the Day for more goodies and Pokémon gear on sale.

Here’s our hands-on review of Pokémon Sword and Shield and some of our favorite collectibles. Uniqlo just dropped a new Pokémon apparel line recently and be sure to give the My Partner Eevee and Snooze Action Snorlax toys a look too.

More on the Pokémon Sword/Shield Elite Trainer Box:

Welcome to the Galar region! Meet more than a dozen powerful new Pokémon V, including the Legendary Zacian and Zamazenta—and some, like Stonjourner and Snorlax, that can evolve into enormous Pokémon VMAX for even more power! You’ll also find first partners Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, little cuties like Wooloo and Yamper, and a handful of familiar Pokémon in their new Galarian forms. Catch up with a new generation inthe Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion!

