Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $99 off, deals from $250

- May. 15th 2020 7:16 am ET

Amazon is taking up to $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad with free shipping for all. That brings the entry-level model down to $249.99, which is a match of our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low price. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Looking for more Apple deals? Our constantly updating guide is jam-packed with notable markdowns, including the 2018 iPad Pro, which is seeing hefty discounts across the board today.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

