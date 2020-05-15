Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Keyboard drops to $60 (40% off), more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, today’s offer saves you $40 and comes within $10 of the all-time low. This wired mechanical keyboard is an affordable way to bring a Razer peripheral to your budget-conscious battlestation. It sports green backlighting to look the part and each of the included keys are programable for additional customization. On top of that, Razer Hyper shift allows you to specify secondary functions for extra customization. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers. Head below for more.

For those looking to treat their mobile gaming setup to an upgrade, Amazon is also discounting the Razer 13-inch Laptop Sleeve to $29.99. Down from $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With a padded lining, this sleeve will protect a 13-inch PC and doubles as a mousepad during gameplay sessions. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers.

While we’re talking PC gaming, earlier this morning Microsoft kicked off a sale on Surface Laptop 3, Razer Blade Pro, and other computers. With up to $930 in savings to be had, you’ll want to check out all of the deals right here. That’s on top of Logitech’s G Pro Wired Headset at $45.

Razer BlackWidow Essential Keyboard features:

Get faster, more accurate inputs with this Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard. Advanced mechanical switches offer fast actuation and responsive inputs, and the durable design lasts for up to 80 million keystrokes. This Razer BlackWidow Essential gaming keyboard makes it easy to personalize your experience by rebinding keys and setting up macros.

