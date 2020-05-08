Following up its recent flagship unveil, Roborock is now out with its latest smart robotic vacuum. Equipped with a LiDAR-based laser mapping system, up to 2.5-hour runtime, and other enhancements, the S6 Pure enters with a more mid-range price for tech-savvy homeowners looking to offload the work of sweeping and mopping. Head below for all of the info on Roborock S6 Pure as well as details on how you can score a launch discount.

Roborock delivers new S6 Pure robotic vacuum

After delivering a high-end robotic vacuum to close out April, Roborock is back with something a little more budget-friendly by comparison. The brand’s new S6 Pure may not pack all the bells and whistles as the recent S6 MaxV, but you will find a robust list of offerings to satisfy homeowners and their vacuuming needs.

At the center of the package is Roborock’s laser mapping technology, which utilizes LiDAR in order to drive the S6 Pure around your home. If you’re unfamiliar with what this brings to the cleaning experience, being able to create a map of its surroundings allows a robotic vacuum to more effortlessly navigate around furniture and the like for faster sweeping sessions.

Cleaning time isn’t exactly an issue with Roborock S6 Pure though, as its internal 5200mAh battery is said to provide around 2.5-hours of action per charge. That equates to being able to vacuum upwards of 1,600-square feet before needing to return to its charging dock.

Roborock has also incorporated mopping thanks to a 100ml water tank, alongside Alexa and Assistant control as well as a 2000Pa suction system into its S6 Pure. That’s along with being able to select which rooms to clean. It can also handle multiple floors thanks to its ability to save and differentiate various floor plans.

Roborock S6 Pure compares to the brand’s other recent offerings by entering with a $550 price tag. Though to celebrate the launch, you’ll be able to snag the latest robotic vacuum for $50 off at the official Roborock Amazon storefront. That brings the price down to $500, giving early adopters a solid discount right off the bat.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s no getting around that we’re still in the high-end market with something with Roborock S6 Pure. But for those who don’t need cutting-edge technology in their automated vacuum, Roborock is still providing plenty of noteworthy features for the price. Though compared to something like the Roborock S4, only folks with larger sized homes should need to take advantage of the more premium features set of the brand’s latest.

