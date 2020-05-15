Twelve South Curve elevates your MacBook to eye-level, now $43.50 (Reg. $60)

- May. 15th 2020 7:05 am ET

Amazon offers the Twelve South Curve for MacBooks in black at $43.29 shipped. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and airflow. In fact, it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shave 33% off the lead deal and go with this alternative from Soundance. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon with great ratings, but it’s safe to say you’ll miss out on a more stylish design delivered by Twelve South’s Curve. However, if you’re simply looking to elevate your MacBook, it will still get the job done.

Our Mac accessories guide is jam-packed with even more deals on everyday essentials for keeping your battle station up and running. Jump over to this landing page for all of the latest deals and more.

Twelve South Curve features:

  • Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches
  • Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain
  • Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

