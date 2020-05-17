Kwikset’s new Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock hits Amazon low at $166 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock for $165.86 shipped. Down from its $229 going rate, which you’ll currently find at Home Depot as well as for other styles at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. As one of Kwikset’s most recent additions to its lineup of smart locks, the new Halo series connects with the rest of your setup over Wi-Fi, yielding Alexa and Google Assistant integration. A built-in touchscreen allows you to unlock the door with a passcode, and up to 250 of them can be stored for giving to friends and family. Over 125 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for Kwikset’s Aura Bluetooth Smart Lock instead. Going with this alternative will save you some cash with a $111 price tag, but ditches the deeper smart home integration of the lead deal in favor of simpler smartphone control. You’ll still be able to enter a passcode, but on push button number pad as opposed to a touchscreen one.

Kwikset Halo Touchscreen Smart Lock features:

HALO Wi-Fi Smart Lock is a keyless entry electronic deadbolt featuring SmartKey that allows you to control the lock from anywhere there’s an internet connection–no smart hub or bridge required! Using the Kwikset App, you can lock/unlock the deadbolt, program up to 250 user access codes, and receive notifications of your lock’s use. This single cylinder deadbolt can be locked or unlocked by using the keypad or key from the outside as well as the turn button from the inside.

