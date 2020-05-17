Sega Genesis Mini includes Sonic, Ecco, Altered Beast, more at $50 (Save 38%)

Amazon currently offers the Sega Genesis Mini for $49.99 shipped. Typically fetching $80, it had recently dropped to $60 and is now down the extra 17%. Today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low, is the best we’ve seen in months, and the third-lowest to date. Sega Genesis Mini brings some of the best games released in the late 80s and early 90s to a miniature package complete with two controllers. There are 42 titles included, with fan-favorites like Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania, Sonic the Hedgehog, Altered Beast, and much more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Our hands-on review mirrors that sentiment, as we found it to be “a great way to relive some glorious classic gaming.”

Ditch all the nostalgic hardware and bring a variety of retro SEGA titles to your Fire TV with SEGA Classics for $15. This bundle includes 25 different titles including Sonic The Hedgehog, Revenge of Shinobi, and more. You won’t get a miniature recreation of the console like the lead deal, but will still be able to enjoy many of the same games for less.

Now if you’d rather build your own retro gaming machine, we put together a step-by-step guide on turning a Raspberry Pi 4 into an your own personal arcade. Jump in right here for all the details.

Sega Genesis Mini features:

Relive the joy of classic gaming with this SEGA Genesis Mini game console. This replica includes a variety of 40 built-in games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Gunstar Heroes to excite fans and first-time players. This plug-and-play SEGA Genesis Mini game console comes with two USB-connected wired controllers and an HDMI cable for compatibility with HDTVs.

