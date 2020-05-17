Sony’s Noise Cancelling Earbuds are great workout companions at $76 (50% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SP600N Wireless Noise Canceling Sports In-Ear Headphones for $75.99 shipped in a variety of colors. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from the usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a nearly 50% discount and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with noise cancellation, Sony’s earbuds are ready to block out distractions around you. An IPX4 water-resistance rating means they’ll even be able to keep up on workouts and more. EXTRA BASS sound ensures you’re listening to audio with a “deep, punchy low end,” and you’ll be able to enjoy 6-hours of battery life per charge. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 500 customers.

Save even more when you bring home the Anker Soundbuds Slim+instead. Picking up this pair of earbuds will only run you $30, offering a similar form-factor to the lead deal but without the noise cancelling. One perk alongside saving some extra cash is that this pair steps up to IPX7 waterproofing.

Don’t forget we’re also still seeing a discount on Marshall’s Minor II Bluetooth Earbuds, which sport vintage stylings and are on sale for $80.

Sony SP600N Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Enjoy your favorite music through these Sony Sports wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The in-ear design ensures a snug fit, so you can jog or walk without missing a beat, and the wireless format eliminates the need for cumbersome cords. The Ambient Sound Mode on these Sony Sports wireless noise-cancelling headphones keeps you alert to your environment.

