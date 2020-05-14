Marshall’s Minor II Bluetooth Earbuds sport vintage stylings at $80 (Save 20%)

- May. 14th 2020 3:05 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Minor II Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for $79.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Sporting a vintage-inspired black and gold design, Marshal’s Minor II earbuds are equipped with the company’s signature sound thanks to dual 14.2mm drivers. You’ll also be able to enjoy up to 12-hours of battery life alongside fast refueling capabilities which deliver 2-hours of audio playback from 20-minutes of being plugged in. With 475 customers having left a review, nearly 60% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Save even more when you bring home the Anker Soundbuds Slim+ instead. Picking up this pair of earbuds will only run you $30, offering a similar form-factor to the lead deal but without the vintage stylings. You’ll also benefit from IPX7 waterproofing, making these a better option for those in search of workout earbuds. 

We’re still seeing some additional headphone deals today as well, like Sennheiser’s PXC 550 with active noise cancellation at $200. That’s on top of ANC cans from TaoTronics at $50 and even more in our headphones guide.

Marshall Minor II Headphones features:

Immerse yourself in detailed audio with these Marshall Minor II black Bluetooth earbuds. An in-line microphone and an intuitive control knob let you take hands-free calls and change songs without your phone. These Marshall Minor II black Bluetooth earbuds have 14.2mm drivers that produce clear, accurate audio and soft ear tips that ensure lasting comfort.

