Logitech’s G613 wireless mechanical keyboard hits 2020 low from $66.50

Amazon is offering the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also at Target, though RedCard members save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $66.49 shipped. Regularly around $100 at Amazon, Target’s pricing is an all-new 2020 low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard combines the mechanical feel with a dual wireless function, connecting either to Logitech’s 2.4GHz receiver or over Bluetooth depending on what your computer supports. If you’re going for a wire-free look at your desk, this keyboard is a must-have. Plus, the six macro keys on the side can be programmed to do whatever you want, giving greater flexibility while gaming, video editing, or doing just about anything else. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you already have a good keyboard and need to pick up a new mouse? Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC is a great option. Having released just a month ago, this mouse offers great design paired with an affordable price tag, coming in at around $40.

Also, those looking to pick up a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will want to check out this Logitech option we found earlier. It’s 25% off, dropping to $60 shipped right now.

However, if you already have both a keyboard and mouse, then protect your desk from getting scratched with a large mouse pad. This one on Amazon is under $10 Prime shipped and offers a massive area to keep both your keyboard and mouse off the desk at the same time.

Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard features:

G613 is a next generation wireless keyboard designed for gamers who demand both the high performance capabilities of mechanical switches and the freedom of wireless gaming. Through end-to-end engineering and design, Logitech G developed a robust wireless solution to solve the fundamental problems of latency, stability, and connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!