Logitech’s G613 wireless mechanical keyboard hits 2020 low from $66.50

- May. 18th 2020 1:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Logitech G613 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Also at Target, though RedCard members save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $66.49 shipped. Regularly around $100 at Amazon, Target’s pricing is an all-new 2020 low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard combines the mechanical feel with a dual wireless function, connecting either to Logitech’s 2.4GHz receiver or over Bluetooth depending on what your computer supports. If you’re going for a wire-free look at your desk, this keyboard is a must-have. Plus, the six macro keys on the side can be programmed to do whatever you want, giving greater flexibility while gaming, video editing, or doing just about anything else. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Do you already have a good keyboard and need to pick up a new mouse? Logitech’s G203 LIGHTSYNC is a great option. Having released just a month ago, this mouse offers great design paired with an affordable price tag, coming in at around $40.

Also, those looking to pick up a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will want to check out this Logitech option we found earlier. It’s 25% off, dropping to $60 shipped right now.

However, if you already have both a keyboard and mouse, then protect your desk from getting scratched with a large mouse pad. This one on Amazon is under $10 Prime shipped and offers a massive area to keep both your keyboard and mouse off the desk at the same time.

Logitech G613 Mechanical Keyboard features:

G613 is a next generation wireless keyboard designed for gamers who demand both the high performance capabilities of mechanical switches and the freedom of wireless gaming. Through end-to-end engineering and design, Logitech G developed a robust wireless solution to solve the fundamental problems of latency, stability, and connectivity.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

