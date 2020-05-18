Tablo’s LITE OTA DVR makes cutting the cord more affordable at $100 ($50 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Typically fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, is the best in months, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Equipped with dual tuners, this OTA DVR allows you to watch or record two programs at the same time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming devices and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. With over 375 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

A perfect addition to the Tablo LITE is the Mohu Leaf Metro TV Antenna at under $18. With it you’ll be able to pull in content from 25-miles away, bringing local news and other stations into your cord-cutting setup. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

Speaking of other ways to enhance your home theater, right now VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV is still on sale for $600, and comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Or if your setup could use an audio boost, Samsung’s 360W 5.1-Ch. Soundbar has dropped to $398.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

