VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $600 (Save $150)

B&H currently offers the VIZIO M-Series 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV (M658-G1) for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $750 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. With a 65-inch 4K HDR panel leading the way, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There’s also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 705 customers and you can check out our hands-on review of VIZIO’s P-Series model for an in-depth look on what to expect. More details below.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $28 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 38,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.6/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Now if you’re needing to improve the sound in your setup, we’ve got you covered there as well. Right now the AirPlay 2-enabled Bose Soundbar 700 is $100 off and matching the all-time low, while Roku’s Smart Soundbar, which includes a built-in streaming media player, has dropped to $150. Find that and more in our home theater guide.

VIZIO 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV features:

Get cinema-quality visuals with this 65-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV. The native 4K resolution delivers sharp, lifelike visuals in the comfort of your home. This VIZIO M-Series Quantum smart TV features Chromecast, Apple AirPlay and Homekit compatibility and boasts an advanced Wi-Fi connectivity for watching content on popular streaming services.

