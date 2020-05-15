Samsung’s 360W 5.1-Ch. Soundbar upgrades your TV audio for $398 (Save 20%)

B&H currently offers the Samsung HW-Q60T 360W 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $397.99 shipped. Also available for $2 more direct from Samsung. Typically selling for $500, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is $30 under the competing sale price at Best Buy, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s soundbar elevates your TV setup with “immersive 3D sound” thanks to its DOLBY Digital 5.1-channel speaker array and Acoustic Beam technology for panoramic audio. You’ll be able to take advantage of 4K passthrough via the HDMI ports, which is included alongside an optical and USB inputs. A 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer completes the package by balancing out the sound with added bass. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Right now it fetches $199 at Amazon, scoring you notable savings over the featured discount. While it doesn’t come equipped with a 5.1-channel speaker array, it’s still a solid alternative for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost.

This morning Amazon kicked off a Gold Box sale with up to 33% off Anker summer entertainment essentials, including portable projectors for enjoying content outside of your home theater. If you happen to be in search of a new TV though, VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR model touts AirPlay 2 and HomeKit at $600.

Samsung 360W Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar features:

Upgrade your entertainment room with this Samsung soundbar. The 6.5-inch subwoofer and 1.5-inch tweeters deliver powerful well-balanced sound, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream audio wirelessly. This Samsung soundbar includes a remote control for handling playback easily, while the HDMI and USB ports allow for flexible connectivity to a wide range of devices.

