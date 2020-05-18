It’s time to kick the week off with Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Everyday at this time we bring you the day’s most notable price drop from Apple’s digital marketplaces. This morning we are becoming a getaway driver, staying focused, building our own solar system, and exploring the planet in 3D. While Hitman Sniper is still free on the App Store, there are plenty more where that came from. Our collection includes titles like PAKO 2, mySolar – Build your Planets, Magic Launcher Pro, Earth 3D – World Atlas, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PAKO 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Coloring book: FREE (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: TimeTrack for Freelancers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hatch: Focus for Students: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peace, Death!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Knight Watch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Manual Camera 4: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Commodities Pro (ms): $5 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania $10, Nioh 2 $40, DMC 5 $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Viking Village Premium: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Photo Ring – Album Browser: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Realpolitiks Mobile: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Gymster+ Weight Lifting Log: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $40)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $40 (Reg. $60)

PAKO 2:

PAKO 2 is an arcade driving game where you work as a getaway driver. Pick up your crew from heist spot, escort them to safety in dramatic chase against the cops, repeat and compete in the leaderboards! Every run gains you money which can be used to buy new rides and locations. Get in, get out, get paid! Absolutely NO in-app purchases or ads…Electro soundtrack by DKSTR.

