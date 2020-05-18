Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania $10, Nioh 2 $40, DMC 5 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sonic Mania on Switch for $9.99 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While this isn’t the Plus version that comes in physical form with all the DLC attached, that version sells for $30 or so. Play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in an all-new 2D adventure with “an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Nioh 2, Collection of Mana, Devil May Cry 5, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, Hitman 2: Gold Edition, Bayonetta/Vanquish bundle and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $30 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2: Gold Edition $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM Eternal $45 (Reg. $60)
- Witcher 3 Complete Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game FREE (Reg. $17+)
- Also on Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20: Superstar $24 (Reg. $80)
- FIFA 20 Champions $24 (Reg. $80)
- NHL 20 Deluxe Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $45 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched via Walmart
- Super Mario Maker 2 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Forza Horizon 3 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Destiny 2: Forsaken $15 (Reg. $25)
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales $10 (Reg. $20)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game $5 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Sega Genesis Mini at $50 (Save 38%)
Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more
Konami’s delayed TurboGrafx-16 Mini will finally be released later this month
Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July
Mafia series gets remaster treatment with new trilogy for PS4, Xbox, and PC
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remake hits PS4, Xbox One, and PC
WHAT THE GOLF? lands on Nintendo Switch later this month
First Xbox Series X gameplay is here with AC Valhalla and much more
