Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania $10, Nioh 2 $40, DMC 5 $20, more

- May. 18th 2020 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Sonic Mania on Switch for $9.99 in digital form via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. While this isn’t the Plus version that comes in physical form with all the DLC attached, that version sells for $30 or so. Play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in an all-new 2D adventure with “an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Nioh 2, Collection of Mana, Devil May Cry 5, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games, Hitman 2: Gold Edition, Bayonetta/Vanquish bundle and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

