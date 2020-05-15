Unlike the Hitman GO game, Hitman Sniper has players take on the role of Agent 47 as he looks down the barrel of a high-powered sniper rifle. But the franchise’s usually stealthy approach still applies here, just via a long-range scope from a distance. Regularly $1 on the App Store, you can now add this one to your iOS library for free. This is the first time we have seen this one go free in well over a year and it only tends to stay on sale for a few days. Rated 4+ stars from thousands all-time, jump in now while the price is right. More details below.

Hitman Sniper features more than 150 missions across 11 different contracts, plus the ability to “collect weapon parts and complete blueprints to unlock” more powerful rifles. You’ll find action zombie challenges, tactical missions in Montenegro, and much more.

After you download Hitman Sniper for free, swing by this morning’s roundup for even more discounted Mac and iOS app deals. On top of R.B.I Baseball 20, you’ll find deals on titles like SkySafari 6 Pro, Viking Village Premium, thankful, and WEATHER NOW, among many others.

iOS Universal: Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

More on Hitman Sniper:

BECOME THE ULTIMATE SILENT ASSASSIN: Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman: Sniper and discover the most compelling sniper experience on mobile. TACTICAL MISSIONS IN MONTENEGRO: Hone your strategic skills and orchestrate the perfect assassination. ACTION ZOMBIE CHALLENGE IN DEATH VALLEY: Prepare for non-stop action in a true test of your accuracy and speed of execution. 17 UNIQUE WEAPONS: Eliminate targets, collect weapon parts and complete blueprints to unlock the most powerful rifles. COMPETE AGAINST YOUR FRIENDS TO DOMINATE THE LEADERBOARD: Boost your score and climb up the ranks to become the world’s finest silent assassin.

