Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac drops even lower to $950 (Reg. $1,299)

- May. 19th 2020 8:07 am ET

0

Costco offers its members the Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.6Hz/8GB/1TB for $949.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for $1,299 with Amazon only taking $70 off currently. Today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve seen to date. Apple includes a 21.5-inch Retina 4K display here built around a 3.6GHz Intel i5 processor, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. You’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well. It’s a great machine for budding content creators, web browsing, and light photo editing.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports and more for $24. This option will also add HDMI for additional displays and an SD card reader.

Our Apple guide is jam-packed with deals so far this week, including notable markdowns today on previous-generation Apple Watch models. You’ll also want to check out yesterday’s big TV show sale, which offers complete series like Curb Your Enthusiasm starting at $10.

Apple 21-inch Retina 4K iMac features:

  • 21.5-Inch (diagonal) 4096-by-2304 Retina 4K display
  • Stunning 5-mm-thin design
  • Quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor
  • Radeon Pro 555x Graphics processor
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • 802.11AC Wi-Fi
  • Magic mouse 2
  • Magic keyboard

