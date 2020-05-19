Pocket 220 games with My Arcade Go for $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is offering the My Arcade Go Gamer Portable for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at least 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With 220 retro-style titles in tow, this pocketable gaming device bundles a slew of games that span puzzle, racing, sports, and many other genres. Each game is displayed on a 2.5-inch full-color screen, ensuring it’s small enough to fit in almost any pocket. Players can leverage built-in speakers or plug in headphones using its 3.5mm port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

My Arcade Go Gamer Portable features:

220 Retro Style Games – For hours of fun for the kids; Puzzle, racing, sports, and more

16 Bit Video Games – For higher resolution, quality games

Battery Powered – No hassle of charging cable; Runs on 3 AAA batteries (sold separately)

2.5 Inch Full Color Display – For a better experience than black and white

Volume Buttons and Headphone Jack – To control speaker volume or use with earbuds

