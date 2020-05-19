Pocket 220 games with My Arcade Go for $20 at Amazon (Reg. $25+)

- May. 19th 2020 2:51 pm ET

Amazon is offering the My Arcade Go Gamer Portable for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s at least 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.02 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. With 220 retro-style titles in tow, this pocketable gaming device bundles a slew of games that span puzzle, racing, sports, and many other genres. Each game is displayed on a 2.5-inch full-color screen, ensuring it’s small enough to fit in almost any pocket. Players can leverage built-in speakers or plug in headphones using its 3.5mm port. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve got a console lying around, you could opt to grab a new title instead when perusing our roundup of Today’s Best Game Deals. Some of the highlights include Kingdom Hearts All-In-One for $40Far Cry 4 at $8, and more.

While you’re at it, why not peek at Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals? There you’ll find everything from YoWindow Weather to Spanish Translator and many others. A large majority of what’s in the roundup is completely free, making each offering worth a quick download.

My Arcade Go Gamer Portable features:

  • 220 Retro Style Games – For hours of fun for the kids; Puzzle, racing, sports, and more
  • 16 Bit Video Games – For higher resolution, quality games
  • Battery Powered – No hassle of charging cable; Runs on 3 AAA batteries (sold separately)
  • 2.5 Inch Full Color Display – For a better experience than black and white
  • Volume Buttons and Headphone Jack – To control speaker volume or use with earbuds

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
