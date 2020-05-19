Save up to $1,500 on Samsung’s refurbished Frame 4K TVs, today only

- May. 19th 2020 8:28 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Samsung The Frame 4K HDR UHDTV starting at $760 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Leading the way is the 55-inch model of The Frame for $979.99. Down from its original $2,000 going rate, you’ll currently pay $1,180 for a new condition model at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the all-time low there by $118 and marking one of the best to date. The Frame stands out from other TVs thanks to its unique design that forgoes a plastic casing in order to more naturally blend into your home with a stylish wood finish. Other highlights include smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 295 customers. More details below.

Woot also has several other models of Samsung’s The Frame series in certified refurbished condition on sale today priced from $760, if the 55-inch option doesn’t seem like the ideal fit for your home theater. You’ll find the same 90-day warranty as the lead deal, with up to $1,520 in savings to be had when you opt for the higher-end versions, such as the 65-inch model.

If you’re looking for a TV that delivers more of a true home theater experience rather than a stylish one, Samsung’s new 85-inch Crystal 4K HDR Smart model has received its first discount at $300 off. We’re also still tracking VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K HDR TV, which includes AirPlay 2 and HomeKit functionality, for $600.

Samsung The Frame features:

See breathtaking art and 4K content with this Samsung The Frame 55-inch smart QLED TV. Quantum dot technology renders true-to-life details of Ultra HD and HDR movies, and the included One Connect box simplifies operation for connected devices.

