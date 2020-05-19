Say goodbye to stains, BISSELL’s handheld carpet cleaner now $70 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is now offering BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner (20037) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $85, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it on sale there. Similar models sell for $85 at Target and Lowe’s. No need to pull out a giant carpet cleaner, this model allows users to spray, scrub and then vacuum up stains and pet messes with a simple handheld tool. The rechargeable design makes for a hassle-free cordless experience and it ships with a pair of trial-sized cleaning formulas. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.
Considering it only ships with trial-sized bottles of cleaning formula, it might be a good idea to use some of your savings towards more of that. The Bissell Pet Boost Oxy Formula for cleaning carpets sells for under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over over 780 customers.
We also have some solid vacuum deals live right now including Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Absolute, this RIDGID NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vac, and Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot at $100 off. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.
More on the BISSELL Cordless Carpet Cleaner:
- Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets
- Spray, scrub and suction to remove pet stains and messes from carpet, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors, and more.
- Grab and go cordless convenience; enjoy the freedom of a lithium-powered handheld carpet cleaner that lifts away stains using formula and powerful suction.
- Formula conveniently stores in the machine and doesn’t need to be mixed with water, so it’s always ready for use.
