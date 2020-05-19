Say goodbye to stains, BISSELL’s handheld carpet cleaner now $70 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is now offering BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Cordless Portable Carpet Cleaner (20037) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $85, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second time we have seen it on sale there. Similar models sell for $85 at Target and Lowe’s. No need to pull out a giant carpet cleaner, this model allows users to spray, scrub and then vacuum up stains and pet messes with a simple handheld tool. The rechargeable design makes for a hassle-free cordless experience and it ships with a pair of trial-sized cleaning formulas. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Considering it only ships with trial-sized bottles of cleaning formula, it might be a good idea to use some of your savings towards more of that. The Bissell Pet Boost Oxy Formula for cleaning carpets sells for under $6 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over over 780 customers.

We also have some solid vacuum deals live right now including Dyson’s Cyclone V10 Absolute, this RIDGID NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vac, and Roborock S4 Laser-Guided Robot at $100 off. Hit up our home goods guide for even more.

More on the BISSELL Cordless Carpet Cleaner:

Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets

Spray, scrub and suction to remove pet stains and messes from carpet, upholstery, stairs, area rugs, auto interiors, and more.

Grab and go cordless convenience; enjoy the freedom of a lithium-powered handheld carpet cleaner that lifts away stains using formula and powerful suction.

Formula conveniently stores in the machine and doesn’t need to be mixed with water, so it’s always ready for use.

