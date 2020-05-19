An OLED screen adorns SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard: $60.50 (Save 40%)

- May. 19th 2020 12:14 pm ET

$60.50
Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60.63 shipped. That’s roughly $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to explore other keyboards, this offering from SteelSeries is worth a look. It features hybrid mechanical gaming switches that pair “tactile clicks” with “smooth membrane.” The exterior is comprised of aircraft-grade aluminum and you’ll find dynamic per-key RGB illumination onboard. Probably the most notable feature here is its built-in OLED smart display. Owners can customize it with GIFs, game information, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more. 

Will a simple Bluetooth keyboard do the trick? This Amazon best-seller is only $20. It’s affordable price tag, popularity, and respectable ratings led us to take it for a spin. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Take gaming to the next level with the deal we spotted on Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 240Hz Monitor. Now priced at $325, this offer shaves $125 off. If you’d like a QHD display, we also have one of those priced at $230.

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Keyboard features:

  • Hybrid mechanical gaming switches – the tactile click of a blue mechanical switch plus a smooth membrane
  • OLED smart display – customize with gifs, game info, discord messages, and more.
  • Aircraft-grade aluminum alloy frame – manufactured for unbreakable durability and sturdiness
  • Dynamic per-key RGB illumination – gorgeous color schemes and reactive effects for every key
  • Premium magnetic wrist rest – provides full palm support and comfort

