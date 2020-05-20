Acer’s Predator RGB Mousepad drops nearly 40% at Amazon, now $34.50

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator RGB Mousepad for $34.63 shipped. That’s $20 off recent pricing there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Once armed with this mousepad, you’ll be able to choose your preferred lighting effects through Acer’s Predator Quartermaster software. It allows you to choose from 16.8-million colors and there’s a dedicated switch that lets you quickly change brightness. Lighting patterns can be synced with other Predator gaming devices, paving the way for a stunning setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Trade in RGB for the much larger VicTsing XXL Mousepad to reduce today’s spending to $18. It measures 31.5- by 15.75- by 0.12-inches, allowing it to span a majority of many desks.

While you’re at it, why not peruse the monitor deals we spotted today? There are four options priced from $130 with a couple more still available from yesterday.

Acer Predator RGB Mousepad features:

Up to 5 Game Profiles Settings & 4 Brightness Levels: Off to bright

6 Lighting Effects: Lightened, Breathing, Marquee, Blink, Fluid & Radiation

Synchronize lighting patterns and effects with other Predator gaming devices

Dedicated switch for light effect and brightness quick adjustment

16.8M RGB Custom Backlit Colors (controlled through Predator Quartermaster software)

