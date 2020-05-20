BenQ’s 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor is now $299 off, more from $130

Amazon currently offers the BenQ EX3501R 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Having dropped from $899, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, comes within $50 of the 2020 low, and is the second-best price this year. Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1440p display, BenQ’s monitor also packs HDR as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its 100Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of FreeSync support. USB-C headlines the list of I/O, but you’ll also be able to use the HDMI or DisplayPort connections for pairing with your machine. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 255 customers.

Other monitor deals include:

Ensure any of today’s discounted monitors work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor features:

With an 1800R curvature, the EX3501R 35″ 21:9 Curved LCD Monitor from BenQ is designed to offer the viewer an all-encompassing, cinematic viewing experience. In addition to the curvature of the screen, this monitor also features a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio to provide more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays.

