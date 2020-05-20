Amazon’s 1-day Hunter rain boots sale up to 33% off with styles from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 33% off the popular Hunter Rain Boots. With free shipping available for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll definitely want to take a look at today’s deals before they sell out. One standout is the Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boot on sale from $59.99 shipped. Regularly up to $140 at Amazon, they fetch as much directly from Hunter and are now down at the lowest price we can find. These rubber boots have been a staple trend among women for a minute now and continue to be. This is a fully waterproof calf length rainboot that measures approximately 10.5-inches from the arch. You’ll also find the original calendared outsole that “offers high-traction across rough terrain.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More deals below.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Hunter Rain Boot deals right here from $60. But be quick, as some sizes and styles are already starting to or getting very close to selling out.

And be sure to run through our fashion guide for additional deals on on all your favorite brands. Under Armour’s spring sale is still in full swing along with ongoing offers in Backcountry’s Memorial Day sale and the latest Cole Haan event. Banana Republic is currently cutting up to 50% off sitewide and you’ll find even more right here.

More on the Hunter Women’s Original Short Rain Boot :

Signature Hunter logo on the front. Quick dry woven nylon lining. Multi-layer cushioned sponge insole. Please keep in mind that the buckle on this boot is merely decorative and should not be used as an aid to pull the boot on. Traditional calendared natural rubber sole. The brand advises that a white wax film may appear on the surface of the rubber boots and that it can be wiped off with a damp cloth.

