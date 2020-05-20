Deck out your HomeKit setup with Arlo’s Ultra camera bundle at $430 ($120 off)

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera System bundled with a Video Doorbell for $429.89 shipped. Normally fetching $550, today’s offer saves you 22%, is the best we’ve seen in months, and is the third-best discount to date. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. There’s also an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with the doorbell, you’ll be able to monitor activity at the front door such as package deliveries and the like. Over 985 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, 7-day cloud DVR, and more. At $114, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

This morning we spotted an up to 40% off sale at Home Depot discounting HomeKit fans, lighting, and more. That’s alongside ongoing discounts on Yale’s Assure Lock SL from $160 and Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $168

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

