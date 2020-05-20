Score Beats Solo Pro for one of the best prices yet at $224 (Save $76)

Verizon is currently offering the Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $223.97 shipped in various styles when adding these two filler items to your cart. Price reflected at checkout. Typically fetching $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer is $25 under our previous mention for the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Delivering active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of playback per charge in the usual Beats design, Solo Pro also comes equipped with Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing and more. Another notable perk is that just 10-minutes on a charger will refuel these cans with 3-hours of listening time. Over 400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the positive sentiment we were left with in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $179 instead. Here you’ll drop the active noise cancelling features, but in exchange will pocket even more in savings. That’s on top of 40-hour battery life and the same H1 chip benefits.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $99 discount on the renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700. The recent price cut drops these cans down to $300, making one of the best offers we’ve seen to date.

Beats Solo Pro Headphones feature:

Get inspired with Solo Pro noise cancelling wireless headphones. To deliver sound how you want it, Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. Beats’ Pure ANC gives you the space to create with fully immersive sound, while Transparency helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

