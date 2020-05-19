Score a $99 discount on the renewed Bose ANC Headphones 700 at $300

The Bose official eBay storefront is currently offering its Active Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones for $299.95 shipped in factory renewed condition. Usually selling for $399 in new condition at Amazon and other retailers, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, and comes within $20 of the lowest we’ve seen all-time. Equipped with the active noise cancelling that Bose is known for, the Headphones 700 can filter out ambient and distracting sounds with ease. This pair of cans also comes equipped with built-in Alexa and Assistant control, up to 20-hours of playback per charge, and a lightweight stainless steel headband. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,800 customers. Bose includes the same 1-year warranty here as you’d find on new products.

Ditch the Bose branding and opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones instead. You’ll still enjoy similar ANC features, but with 40-hours of playback per charge alongside a more affordable $60 price tag.

If you’d prefer to enjoy the Bose sound quality and noise cancellation in an earbud form-factor, the Bose Hearphones are currently on sale for $399, saving you $100 from the going rate. Or for those who want to pair their favorite headphones with a Nintendo Switch, Twelve South AirFly will do the trick at $30.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

