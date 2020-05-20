The Peppa Pig apps are great for parents looking for iPad and iPhone experiences for their young ones. The popular TV show characters are featured in a string of highly-rated apps for kids and we are seeing a very notable deal on Peppa Pig: Golden Boots today. Normally $3 on the App Store, you can now score this one for free for all your iOS devices. Android users are also in luck as Google Play has the same deal live right now. Combined, the two versions carry a 4+ star rating from over 500 parents. More details below.

There are plenty of Peppa Pig apps on the App Store and Google Play, but Golden Boots focuses on the 15-minute special episode of the same name. It encourages “pre-schoolers to explore the wonderful world of Peppa Pig” through a series of fun mini-games, and more. You can dress Peppa up for the day, fly a rocket through space or just go “visit Mrs. Rabbit’s shop on the moon.” There’s no telling how long this freebie will last, so grab it now and then just ditch it if it doesn’t keep the kids entertained.

Then go head over to this morning’s roundup and get some discounted iOS apps for yourself. Discounted titles include Rogue Hearts, Dungeon Survival, Kintsugi, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, and more. You’ll find all of today’s Android offers right here like Titan Quest, and more.

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $3)

Android: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $3)

More on Peppa Pig apps and Golden Boots :

