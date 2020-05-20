We are now ready to roundup all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In today’s selection, we are staying organized, crawling through endless dungeons, customizing our OS, and staying in shape. While R.B.I Baseball 20 is still down at $5, we have plenty more price drops for you to browse through today. Highlights include Rogue Hearts, Dungeon Survival, Kintsugi, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PushFit Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Survival: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iBird Pro Guide to Birds: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Buffer Editor – Code Editor: $9 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Folder Icons: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Planets — Live Wallpaper: FREE (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LEDit 4: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Italian Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Spanish Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: French Translator: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Essential Oils Guide: doTERRA: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Power Exif-Photo Exif Viewer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Password Safe – iPassSafe: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AddMe: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: FlightReady E6B Computer: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020: $70 (Reg. $100)

Rogue Hearts:

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler! You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games. Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly. Network connection required. Archer can be used when you complete the early main quest. Explore dungeons, and discover an unwanted and dark reality. Explore regions with diverse themes and randomly generated dungeons with optimized, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobile device controls.

