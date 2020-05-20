It’s time dive into Wednesday’s best Android app deals. For those unfamiliar, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android software every afternoon. Paying full price for items that constantly go on sale and finding deals can be annoying and tedious at best, so just let us do the work for you. Today’s highlights include Titan Quest, Wanderer of Lifetimes, Mystery of Fortune 2, RAM & Game Booster, Draw Rider Plus, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals.
- [VIP] WeaponWar FREE (Reg. $1)
- MapMaster – Geography game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wanderer of Lifetimes FREE (Reg. $5)
- Dragon slayer : Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dungeon Corporation S FREE (Reg. $1)
- Yumlo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bemmer – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Infinite The Block VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mystery of Fortune 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Titan Quest $3 (Reg. $8)
- Learn French from scratch $2 (Reg. $4)
- Learn German from scratch $2 (Reg. $4)
- Draw Rider Plus $1 (Reg. $2)
- JogTracker Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1 (Reg. $2)
- Little Piano Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Birthdays into Calendar FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mumber – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wenrum – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rocsy Square – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival FREE (Reg. $2)
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Celestial Tree VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kenshō $1 (Reg. $4)
- Bike Repair (AdFree) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Black Paradox $3 (Reg. $4.50)
- Misadventures of Laura Silver $3.50 (Reg. $7.50)
- PDF Editor & Creator $3 (Reg. $10)
- Age of Civilizations II $3 (Reg. $5)
- CryptoTab Browser Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scalar Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- My Tarot App – Card Reading Premium $1 (Reg. $1.50)
Titan Quest:
One of the best hack-and-slash games of all time now fits in your pocket! Originally released on PC in 2006, Titan Quest is an action RPG set against a mythological backdrop. The Titans have escaped from prison and are hell-bent on destroying the Earth. The Gods alone can’t stop them — a hero is needed to lead this epic struggle. Victory or defeat will determine humanity’s fate and that of the Olympians.
