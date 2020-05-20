It’s time dive into Wednesday’s best Android app deals. For those unfamiliar, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android software every afternoon. Paying full price for items that constantly go on sale and finding deals can be annoying and tedious at best, so just let us do the work for you. Today’s highlights include Titan Quest, Wanderer of Lifetimes, Mystery of Fortune 2, RAM & Game Booster, Draw Rider Plus, Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk, and more. Head below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals.

There are some great new Android hardware deals today. Firstly, we have a collection of refurbished Pixel and Galaxy models on sale from $40 right here to go alongside ongoing offers on Galaxy A50, Galaxy S20/+, and the Moto One Action. However, we also spotted the Google Pixelbook Go starting at $530 or $140 off and the Razer Junglecat that transforms your Android handset into a Nintendo Switch-like device. Swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for some nice charging gear deals and more.

Titan Quest:

One of the best hack-and-slash games of all time now fits in your pocket! Originally released on PC in 2006, Titan Quest is an action RPG set against a mythological backdrop. The Titans have escaped from prison and are hell-bent on destroying the Earth. The Gods alone can’t stop them — a hero is needed to lead this epic struggle. Victory or defeat will determine humanity’s fate and that of the Olympians.

