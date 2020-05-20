Philips Hue Color Ambiance kit bundles 3 bulbs with a switch at $150 ($40 off)

The official Best Buy eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $149.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $190, with today’s offer saving you $40, marking the second-best we’ve seen this year, and the lowest in months. Featuring three Color Ambiance LED bulbs, this bundle comes with the Hue Bridge alongside the brand’s dimmer switch. All of its inclusions make this starter kit a notable way to build out your smart home. And since it works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant, you’ll be able to command the multicolor lights with your preferred voice assistant. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details below.

Alternatively, consider opting for a less costly way to dive into the Philips Hue ecosystem. You can score a 2-pack of the brand’s recent Bluetooth White and Color Ambiance LED bulbs for $90. You won’t need the hub like with the featured lights, and going this route makes for an even more affordable starting point.

Earlier this morning we spotted a $120 discount on Arlo’s Ultra camera bundle at $430 alongside some other ongoing offers in our smart home guide. Those include TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Color Bulb, which is now 27% off at $22.

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

