TP-Link’s Kasa bulb brings color lighting to your smart home for $22 (27% off)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa KL130 Multicolor Smart Light Bulb for $21.84 Prime shipped. Price will be reflected at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks the lowest we’ve seen in almost a year. This multicolor light integrates with the rest of TP-Link’s Kasa smart home ecosystem, yielding a hub-less design, integration with Alexa or Assistant, and more. Not only will you be able to dim this bulb, but the color can be changed in order to set the mood or add some ambiance to your space. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 535 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the multicolor aspect of today’s lead deal to save even more when you opt for the dimmable TP-Link KL110 Bulb at $17 instead. This alternative still offers much of the same features as the discounted option above, but forgoes color lighting for a dimmable white output.

Swing by our smart home guide for even more ways to expand your setup, whether it’s centered around Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. Right now we’re seeing HomePod at $200 alongside Arlo’s 1080p Video Doorbell for $121. Or if you want to double down on automation, Awair Glow C brings an air quality monitor and smart plug into the mix at $69.

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb features:

Create the perfect ambience with this TP-Link multicolor smart bulb. The Kasa Smart app lets you choose from a multitude of colors, and you can give the bulb voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana for hands-free control. The auto white feature of this TP-Link multicolor bulb matches color temperature to natural light patterns.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

