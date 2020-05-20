Save $80 on Razer’s Overwatch-themed Nari Ultimate Headset at $150, more

Amazon is currently offering the Overwatch edition Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for $149.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a 35% discount, is only the second time we’ve seen this price, and matching the all-time low. With THX Spatial Audio, you’ll be able to hear every detail of the game and the inclusion of Razer’s Hypersense technology provides “touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues.” Other notable features include a retractable microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions, and a Lucio-inspired design from Overwatch. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series, where we take a hands-on look at the headset. More below for more.

We’re also seeing the Stormtrooper-themed Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $79.99 at Amazon. Down from $110, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Here you’ll ditch the Lucio design for a Stormtrooper-inspired appearance alongside a wired form-factor. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Regardless of which headset you end up with, a great way to put your savings to work is by grabbing Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing either of the discounted models under your battlestation when not in use. Learn more about Anchor’s mounts in our hands-on review.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless features:

The Razer Nari Ultimate is the wireless gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for an additional layer of immersion. The swiveling earcups are equipped with cooling gel-infused cushions with memory foam that reduce heat buildup for comfortable gaming. THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound, while Game/Chat Balance in wireless mode provides the perfect mix of game & chat volume. The headset also functions in wired mode with both USB & 3.5 mm analog options.

