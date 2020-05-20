Save $400 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro at its best price this year

- May. 20th 2020 8:23 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $4,599 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $4,999, today’s offer saves you $400, is one of the first price cuts this year, and matches the 2020 low from back in January. Complete with a Space Gray finish, Apple’s iMac Pro stands out from its other desktop machines with a 27-inch Retina 5K display. This model comes equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and is powered by an 8-Core Xeon w processor. Throw in the Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and you’ll be set for video editing, all around content creation, and more. Four Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3.0 ports alongside 10GB Ethernet and SD card slots round out the notable inclusions. Get a closer look at how Apple’s high-end desktop machine stacks up in our hands-on coverage.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. It even comes in a matching finish.

If you’re looking for a machine better suited for budget-minded creators, Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac should do the trick now that it’s on sale for $950. That’s $349 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Find that and more in our Apple guide.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro features:

Featuring a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor and 32GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM, the iMac Pro is designed to handle demanding pro workflows such as pro photo work, pro video editing, advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation, and real-time 3D rendering. The iMac Pro also has 1TB of all-flash storage, which has a 3.3 Gb/s read speed and a 2.8 Gb/s write speed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go