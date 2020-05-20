Save $400 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro at its best price this year

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro 3.2GHz/32GB/1TB for $4,599 shipped. You’ll also find it at B&H for the same price. Usually selling for $4,999, today’s offer saves you $400, is one of the first price cuts this year, and matches the 2020 low from back in January. Complete with a Space Gray finish, Apple’s iMac Pro stands out from its other desktop machines with a 27-inch Retina 5K display. This model comes equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and is powered by an 8-Core Xeon w processor. Throw in the Radeon Pro Vega 56 graphics card, and you’ll be set for video editing, all around content creation, and more. Four Thunderbolt 3 and four USB 3.0 ports alongside 10GB Ethernet and SD card slots round out the notable inclusions. Get a closer look at how Apple’s high-end desktop machine stacks up in our hands-on coverage.

A perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. It even comes in a matching finish.

If you’re looking for a machine better suited for budget-minded creators, Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac should do the trick now that it’s on sale for $950. That’s $349 off the going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Find that and more in our Apple guide.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac Pro features:

Featuring a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor and 32GB of 2666 MHz DDR4 ECC RAM, the iMac Pro is designed to handle demanding pro workflows such as pro photo work, pro video editing, advanced graphics editing, virtual reality content creation, and real-time 3D rendering. The iMac Pro also has 1TB of all-flash storage, which has a 3.3 Gb/s read speed and a 2.8 Gb/s write speed.

