Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven Broiler is yours for $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

BuyDig is now offering the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40N) for $39.95 shipped in factory refurbished condition. Originally $100, this model currently sells for $90 in new condition and $60 refurbished at Amazon. Today’s deal is $20 below the next best refurb and the lowest we can find. This 1800W countertop toaster oven is large enough for 11-inches of pizza or 6-slices of bread. Mounted on the stainless steel front panel, you’ll find four preset cooking modes (bagel, toast, bake, and broil) as well as shade selection via the rubberized easy grip dials. It ships with a broiling rack, baking/drip pan, wire rack, and instruction/recipe booklet. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Cuisinart warranty. More details below.

All things considered, there really aren’t very many toaster ovens out there for less with solid reviews. You can save slightly more with this Proctor Silex or the Comfee Toaster Oven, but both of these models are a little bit smaller and only support 4-slices of bread at a time. This Betty Crocker model with a 4+ star rating sells for $31 Prime shipped. Again, it’s not quite as powerful or as large as today’s lead deal, but it will get the job done for less otherwise.

Speaking of deals for the kitchen, we also have the Tovala Smart Oven system at $233, Calphalon’s T10 Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set, and some solid offers on Cuisinart cast iron from Amazon. Be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:

Toast, Bagel, Bake and Broil functions…1800 watts…Full size interior holds and 11″ pizza and 4-slices of toast. Stainless Steel front with rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle. Always Even Shade Control monitors the temperature and adjusts the timing to consistently toast to the shade selected every time! Convenient auto slide-out rack for hands-free loading and easy removal of cooked foods…Automatic shutoff safety feature…Easy-clean nonstick interior

